…CP orders an indepth investigation to unravel the circumstances

By Esther Onyegbula

Few days after an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Theophilus Otobo and a Police Inspector, Oguntoba Olamigoke were arrested for the death of a teenager, Tina Ezekwe another police inspector, Monday Gabriel, has been arrested for unruly behaviour which led to the death of a Sergeant in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The Police Inspector attached to Police Mobile Force Squadron 21 Abuja, was on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos when he went berserk and started shooting sporadically.

It was gathered that at about 4:00 am on Sunday 31st May 2020, Sergeant Felix Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while others escaped unhurt.

However, in an attempt to escape, he took a patrol van and headed towards third mainland bridge, shooting as he was escaping. He was intercepted by Policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson Lagos state police command DSP Bala Elkana said on Sunday 31st May, 2020 at about 4:30 Area A Command received a distress call that one Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos went berserk and started shooting sporadically killing his colleague in the process”.

“Meanwhile, the rifle and vehicle were recovered. The corpse of the deceased Sergeant is deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression”.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to take over the investigation. The Command deeply condoles with the family of the fallen colleague who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland.

