Another Makinde’s cabinet member tests positive for COVID-19

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that another member of his cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

This latest new case brings to four those who have contacted the pandemic in the Oyo State cabinet.

The governor had written on his Facebook account some days ago that three members of his cabinet had tested positive while two other results were inconclusive.

The governor on his Fb page said one of the inconclusive results returned positive.

Oyo State now has state 76 new cases. He further hinted that 169 cases of COVID-19 which had tested positive were returned negative twice and have now been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 508.

“The cases are from Ibadan Southwest (35), Oluyole (12), Ibadan North (12), Egbeda (4), Ibadan North West (3), Lagelu (2), Ibadan South East (2), Ibadan North East (2), Akinyele (1), Saki West (1), Ona Ara (1) and Ido (1) Local Government Areas,” he said.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1,264.”

Governor Makinde added that “Of the two inconclusive results for members of the Oyo State Executive Council, one retest came back positive.

“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So, the number of deaths in Oyo State is 10.”

The governor urged residents to keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that the spread of coronavirus was reduced in the state.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, wear face masks in public places”, he said.

