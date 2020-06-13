Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunnkanmi Akoni

Less than a week after Mrs. Madubike Promise, an IDP put to bed at Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASTMA, Relief Camp, Igando, Alimosho council, Lagos State, another IDP, Ms Titilayo Sulaimon, 28, has given birth to a baby boy at the same camp.

The mother is one of the internally-displaced persons, IDPs, from the Abule-Soba, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area explosion.

According to the Director-General, LASTMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the birth, the woman was taken to the General Hospital, Alimosho, when she went into labour.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “She was successfully delivered of a baby boy through Caesarean Session at around 11p.m., Thursday, June 11. Mother and baby are doing well at the hospital.

“In line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the IDPs of Abule Soba, all medical costs are being underwritten by the agency.

“We wish the Sulaimon family hearty congratulations and also appreciate Mr. Governor and Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties, Engr Bamgbose-Martins, for the support and care.”

Recall that there was a celebration last Sunday, when Mrs. Madubike Promise, 26, an IDP put to bed at the same camp.

Promise is one of the IDPs from the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion that occurred earlier in the year.

