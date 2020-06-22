Another death in Ibadan as unknown assailants machete 5-yr old boy to death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

RESIDENTS of Tose in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Monday, woke up to the news of a five-year-old boy, Mujeeb who was macheted to death by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Vanguard gathered that just after Monday morning’s rainfall, Mujeeb had gone to the back of their house to defecate only to be hit by the assailants who may have escaped into the bush afterwards.

Apparently, under the attack, Mujeeb had let out a cry for help but before his mother could find where the voice came from, he had been struck and left in the pool of his own blood.

Her mother was weeping profusely in an interview this correspondent said: “When the rain subsided, he told his older sibling that he wanted to go and defecate. The older sibling opened the back door for him to go defecate.”

“Had I known I would have asked him to defecate in the front of the house. Suddenly, he cried out, “Mummy, Mummy”. His older sibling and I rushed out to the backyard, but we didn’t see him initially.”

“Then I checked beside the bush and found him macheted. He hadn’t died when we got there. So, people took him from my hand to take him to the hospital but he later died,” Mujeeb’s mother said.

Mujeeb’s killing followed three earlier cases of that of Grace Oshiagwu, Barakat Bello and Azeezat Shomuyiwa in the same Akinyele Local Government Area.

As of the time of filing this report, the state’s Police Public Relations Office, Gbenga Fadeyi, promised to get to the root of the incident and make their findings known.

