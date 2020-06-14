Anosike steps down as Folio Comms Chairman, tasks youths on hard work

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Folio Communications Limited, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, has charged Nigerian youths to take bold steps into their future if they hoped to break even.

Anosike said his advice, coming on the heels of his resignation from the company’s board, was premised on today’s economic realities.

Anosike also unveiled the new board members of the company, adding that Folio Communications Limited is a conglomerate founded when he was 24 years, after graduating from the University of Benin, where he studied Creative Arts.

According to him, other companies under the conglomerate include Folio Nigeria, powered by CNN; Daily Times Nigeria; Miss Nigeria; 1st October; Times Multimedia and Creative Africa Xchange, CAX.

Anosike said: “I’m proud to announce my stepping down as the Chairman and CEO of Folio Communications Limited, a company I founded straight out of University of Benin at 24.

“We have nurtured this company to acquire many other outfits that are on our stable today.

“I am very proud of what we were able to achieve, which should be an inspiration to our young people.”

Speaking on how he lost his father, who was a junior police officer at a young age, Anosike advised young people to be hardworking, resilient and believe that nothing can stop them from achieving their goals.

He said: “Once you believe you are a Nigerian, nothing can stop you. My dad who was a junior police officer passed on at 52, leaving my uneducated mother to labour to train five boys and three girls, who are now grown-up men and women.”

New board members

Anosike, former Folio Communications Chairman, also revealed the new board members of Folio: Mr. Sam Worlu, former Voice of Nigeria (VON) DG, Chairman; Noel Anosike, Executive Vice Chairman; Mallam Mohammed Ciroma; Dr. Victor Alaofin; Mrs Chioma Okigbo; and Mrs. Chiamaka Igwe, all non-executive director.

Also on the board is Mr. Aliu Akoshile, who assumed leadership of the executive management of Folio Communications as Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, since May 2019.

Anosike said he believes the new board will achieve the vision of Folio Communications becoming the most valuable and impactful media company in Nigeria.

He added: “I thank my numerous pillars and adversaries for this opportunity and Almighty God for the grace given me.”

