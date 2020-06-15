Ango Abdullahi hits back at Presidency, says his troops are millions of Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

*… as Danmusa, CAN, others charge FG on mass killings in the North

*…Nigeria security overwhelmed, lack new tactics — CAN

*…bandits displace Katsina Peasants in hundreds — Danmusa

Barely twenty-five hours, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina said, ‘NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF. It is a quasi-organization that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a General without troops’, the Northern elders Forum through Prof Ango Abdullahi replied him saying, ‘my troops are millions of Nigerians who acknowledge the blatant failure of the General who claims troops to secure the country’.

The former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, sent his terse statement to Vanguard on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna state has alleged that Nigeria’s security agencies appeared to be overwhelmed and lacked new tactics to handle the current situation.

Similarly, Senator Alhaji Danmusa , decried the continued killings and destruction of properties in rural Katsina state, calling on government to take decisive action.

Danmusa, in an interview with rfi Hausa service monitored on Monday, said many peasants in the state were displaced by armed bandits who had a field day, unleashing mayhem on Katsina villages.

“During the administration of Shema, I went to the emir and offered my advise on the security situation, that was in 2014. In 2015, I addressed the press on the security situation in our area,” he said.

He expressed worry that the situation has deteriorated, and people were killed from incessant attacks by bandits in the state.

“In my house now, there are many Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, taking refuge. Nobody has offered any assistance, ” he said.

Meanwhile, CAN in Kaduna state, has in a statement entitled ‘STOP THE MASS KILLINGS IN THE NORTH’, said it was sad and upset with the mass killings and the increasing insecurity in the north, especially in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Borno states, and indeed the country at large.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, CAN Chairman in Kaduna State, said in a statement on Monday, that in the last few weeks hundreds of people have been killed by the Boko Haram Bandits and bandits who were invading communities and unleashing mayhem on the people.

“Our security agencies appear to be overwhelmed and lack new tactics to handle the situation.

Both the states and federal governments are seem to be shying away from the reality of the problem and appear to be living in self denial while people are being massacred by criminals.

People are now living in perpetual fear as they are not safe on the highways and even in their homes.”

“Rural communities are being invaded by bandits and farmers cannot go to their farms for fear of being killed or being abducted for ransom by gunmen.

For us as a religious body, this country belongs to all Nigerians and our leaders must listen to the cries of Nigerians about the continuous declining security situation.”

“The protection of lives and property of the citizenry is a constitutional responsibility of governments all over the world. Our government must therefore live up to this responsibility by tackling the present state of insecurity across the country.”

CAN said there was need for our leaders to do an honest stock taking of the situation in our country.

“We need to check where we have gone wrong and what are those things we are doing that we need to do better.

Many lives are being wasted almost on a daily basis by Boko Haram and bandit. People are being abducted and killed by kidnappers because they could not pay the huge ransom demanded by the hoodlums.”

“For instance, in Kaduna state the security challenges in Chikun, Kajuru, Kauru, Zangon Kataf, Birnin Gwari have continued to be a serious source of worry.”

“Sadly people are experiencing these challenges at the time of increase in hunger, economic hardship and fear of covid-19. These pains are too much for the citizens to continue to bear.

Our leaders should be humble enough to admit that they have failed the people and seek for help from whoever and wherever it will come.”

“It will be good for those in government to know that people are not buying the many propaganda’s that are been circulating on some media platforms about the security challenges. How can you tell the person whose family members, had been killed by bandits or terrorists that “you are on top of the situation”, yet the killings continues unabated! ”

“If you are truly on top of the situation, these mindless killings and destructions should have stopped. ”

“CAN wonders how our government and security agencies always use this phrase without shame.”

“We are calling on those twisting facts about the security situation in the country, particularly in the north to desist from that because we can never get true healing when we keep saying what is not true about our illness.

Telling a physician what is not true about your problem can lead to wrong medication and when a wrong medication is given to any sick person, there will be no healing. ”

Our leaders need to know the facts and the reality of what the citizens are going through.CAN is appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to act now and act sincerely to avert anything that will further plunge our country into more problems.”

“We all love this country and have always pray and work to get the best. Let us not fold our arms and allow evil people to destroy our land. We call on government to wake up to its responsibility and put an end to the criminality that has brought about misery on the people,” they said.

