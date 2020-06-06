ANEEJ searches for M&E expert to evaluate Niger Delta Project

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, disclosed search for an M&E consultant to evaluate a project in the Niger Delta region called Open Niger Delta, OPENED, Project.

This was made known by the Executive Director, ANEEJ, David Ugolor, explaining that the search became necessary due to the impact of the project in the lives of people in the Niger Delta region.

According to Ugolor OPENED is a three-year project with current funding from the Bread for the World – Protestant Development Service, Berlin (project number A-NGA-2017-0317), and the British Department for International Development (DFID). The project commenced in October 2017 and is scheduled to end on 30 September 2020.

Some of the conditions attached for the prospecting M&E expert include undertaking an independent evaluation of the OPENED Project; Vendors are required to give the best quote for the various available options/plans on how they intend to carry out the service above; Detailed information regarding each option/plan should be provided; A detailed Terms of Reference for the service is attached alongside this call and will be the basis for signing a contract; Signed and stamped offers by authorized representative of the vendor.

“ANEEJ intends to engage the successful bidder(s) for a period of three to six months. Premium, other costs, and rate indicated in the bid must be valid and unchanged throughout the contract period.

“On eligibility, all applicants should provide the following; CAC documentation (certificate of incorporation, article, and memorandum of association) of the bidding company; Corporate tax identification number (TIN); Organization profile, licenses relating to the service being offered; Verifiable physical office address; Minimum of three years (3) reputable references within the last seven (4) years where similar activity was provided successfully.

“Interested vendor should send soft copies of their proposal to procurement@aneej.org on or before June 17th, 2020. Only qualified vendors will be contacted. Delivery Address: The Procurement Committee Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice 39 Oyaide Avenue off Benoni Street G.R.A Benin City, Edo State”, he stated.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: