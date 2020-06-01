Ancient City of Zungeru access road completed — Ibrahim Kagara

Kindly Share This Story:

Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara, the Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee in Niger state has said the 6.5km Zungeru access road which began from Zungeru bypass to Zungeru main town has been completed and will be commissioned for use soon.

Mr Kagara who is also the Chief of Staff, expressed satisfaction at the quality of the work and the timely manner of its completion when he led members of the committee on an inspection visit to the construction site.

Also read:

Commenting on the project, Wushishi LG Chairman, said the road has been neglected for decades, and on behalf of his people, he expressed happiness at Governor Bello’s Restoration Agenda that saw a once un-motorable road built and brought to standard.

The Committee Chairman urged the people of Zungeru to exercise a little more patience over the situation of electricity promising that that too will soon be history just as the road.

Commissioners of Finance, Justice, Works and Infrastructure and Budget and Planning were all part of the entourage. Others are Perm Secs of Finance, Works and Infrastructure, Procurement, Director, Civil Engineering, Ministry of Works, DG, SOU, ICT and PE, Coordinator, Legacy Projects and SPA to the Chief of Staff.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: