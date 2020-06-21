Anal Fistula or Fistula-in-Ano Treatment and Cure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bankole Ige

It is absolutely not fair to tell someone that their ailment is their calling.

This is essential because decay or entropy is one of nature’s laws and no one is above these laws. However, I have seen time and again that the people who take responsibility for their own healing are the ones that heal the fastest. The ones who consider their ailment to also be a message and chance of improvement are the ones that overcome it the quickest.

In today’s world, people are so busy with their lives that no one takes care of their health and they suffer from various diseases. Fistula is being one of the most common diseases these days. Planet Ayurveda provides Ayurvedic treatment for Anal Fistula.

Anal Fistula or Fistula-in-Ano is a small tunnel that develops between the end of the bowel and the skin near the anus (where poo leaves the body). They are usually the result of an infection near the anus causing a collection of pus (abscess) in the nearby tissue. Sometimes an anal fistula works its way from an internal gland to the outside of the skin surrounding the anus; and on the skin, this looks like an open boil.

Ayurveda is thousands of years old system of holistic healing through herbs.

It is not only based on drugs but on a healthy diet, a good lifestyle, staying happy, and different Ayurvedic treatments which have no side effects and are absolutely safe to use. According to Ayurveda a body suffers from a disorder because of disproportion in the 3 Doshas. Ayurveda deals with balancing the Doshas and healing the body. Synchronizing the body, lifestyle with nature, and its paradigm.

The Doshas have to be balanced to lead a healthy life. Here, we will talk about fistula in Ano and fistula treatment in Ayurveda.

Anal Fistula is a two-sided canal. One end of the tube opens up inside the anal canal and the other opening is near the anus on the skin. When there is an infection in the anal canal a track is built from where there is oozing of pus leading to discomfort, pain, and sometimes fever as well.

Ayurvedic herbs are especially known for keeping the digestive system in good shape by maintaining the right balance of the Pitta element that maintains the right balance of the digestive fire. According to Ayurvedic principles, any disorder in the body is a result of a faulty digestive fire that manages its functions. It is very important to restore the imbalance of digestive physiology to heal the anal fistulas.

What is Anal Fistula?

As discussed above, an anal fistula is an external opening other than the natural anal opening. There is oozing of pus, stool and sometimes the opening closes down for a few days and then the oozing starts again. The area around the anus is tender, painful, and sometimes free from pain. There can be fever if the pus is trapped leading to abscess It is very important to get rid of pus or mucus and heal the fistula. A Fistula is a tube-like structure having openings at 2 ends. In the case of Anal Fistula – 1 opening is inside the anal canal (digestive pipe) and another one is on the skin around the anus. There can be multiple openings outside. The modern medical doctors recommend painkillers, anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-biotic, and ultimately surgery. Ayurveda recommends natural healing herbs, Oils for local application, wound healing herbs. Mild colon cleansing remedies.

Fistula is similarly explained in Ayurveda. It may be accompanied by a discharge from the anus.

It has mainly five types which are defined according to the proportion of the three Doshas involved namely, vata, pitta, and kapha. Fistula-in-Ano has been frequently compared with Bhagandara disease explained in Ayurveda.

Digestive fire in Ayurveda

According to Ayurveda, when our digestion is strong or Agni [fire] / jatharagni is strong we eliminate wastes from our body properly, and to do so our digestive fire should be favorable all the time for a healthy and disease-free life. With natural foods and supplements, it is possible to balance the digestive fire and promote health in human beings.

If someone is suffering from anal fistula, he must take good care of the diet. Avoid junk food, unnatural sugars, aerated drinks, milk, and milk products as they may cause abscess formation. Include raw fruits and vegetables and nuts in your diet to regulate bowel movements and speed up wound healing. The herbs should be consumed for a period of at least 3 to 6 months to get good results.

Anal Fistula Symptoms – Bhagandar Symptoms

Throbbing pain

Difficulty in sitting

Constipation/pain during passing stools

Fever

Skin irritation around the anus

Track in the hip region; perineum

Discharge of pus or blood from the track

Pain in the perineum

Indigestion, flatulence

Herbal Remedies for Anal Fistula by Planet Ayurveda

Planet Ayurveda provides the best combination of effective herbal remedies such as Fistula Care Pack for natural treatment of anal fistula without any side effects. The herbal remedies have been treating such kind of disease through various herbs and roots found naturally in the world. These remedies contain a natural ingredient, which helps in the treatment of anal fistula, reducing the infection and building a strong immunity in the body.

Dosage

Triphala Guggul: 2 tablets thrice daily.

Vara Churna: 1 teaspoonful twice daily with plain water.

Nirgundi Oil: Apply Locally

Curcumin Capsules: 2 capsules twice daily with plain water.

Products Description

Triphala Guggul

Triphala Guggul is a pure herbal classic formulation mentioned in Ayurveda. It consists of two extremely efficacious herbs; Triphala – most potent bowel movement regulator and guggul – provides a defense mechanism. These tablets help to improve the circulation of blood in the rectal region. Triphala Guggul possesses the properties of being an anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral. It enhances the flow of bile and peristaltic movements of intestines which help in eliminating wastes efficiently, manages weight, and tones the gastrointestinal tract and is an amazing anti-depressant. It is totally safe and non-habit forming laxative. Triphala Guggul is also useful in correcting liver functions also.

Vara Churna

It contains the myrobalans (Haritaki – Terminalia chebula, Bibhitaki- Terminalia bellirica, and Amalaki – Emblica Officinalis). It is best known for cleaning the colon and giving strength to the GIT. It is effective on all three vitiated doshas vata, pitta and kapha. This is a traditional formulation which is mild purgative and is cooling in nature. It stimulates the peristaltic movements of the intestines and it rectifies constipation and is not a habit forming laxative and the best detoxifier. It balances the blood pressure and reduces swelling. Improves the liver functions, blood circulation and is also useful in curing migraine, acidity, general weakness. It is very effective in boosting immunity. It is safe to be used for a long time.

Nirgundi Oil

It is made from the plant Vitex nigundo, which is bitter, pungent, and astringent in taste. Nirgundi is one of the best natural anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-biotic and an excellent muscle relaxant. Its oil reduces congestion, inflammation, and pain. There are very few multifaceted herbs like Nirgundi. The oil heals the fistula and tones the area by maintaining proper blood circulation.

Curcumin Capsules

Curcumin or Haridra is well known for its anti-infective, antibiotic, and anti-inflammatory properties for ages. It acts as a tonic to all systems of the body such as digestive, respiratory, and circulatory systems.

It is regarded as the best blood purifier and metabolism regulator. Turmeric is anti-dermatosis, cleanses and heals any cuts, wounds, and ulcers. It reduces any edema and inflammation of hemorrhoids and fistula. It is also beneficial for skin diseases and body pain.

