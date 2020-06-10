Amotekun to commence recruitment in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Operation Amotekun, has announced the commencement of its recruitment.

Chief Adetunji Olu-Adeleye, Amotekun Corps Commandant in the state, who made this known on Tuesday in Akure, said the recruitment form would attract no charges.

Amotekun is a security outfit based in all the six southwest states and aimed at curbing insecurity in the region.

Olu-Adeleye advised interested indigenes between ages 18 and 70 years, with minimum qualification of primary school certificate, to apply for employment.

