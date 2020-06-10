Breaking News
Translate

Amotekun to commence recruitment in Ondo

On 3:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Amotekun to commence recruitment in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Operation Amotekun, has announced the commencement of its recruitment.

Chief Adetunji Olu-Adeleye, Amotekun Corps Commandant in the state, who made this known on Tuesday in Akure, said the recruitment form would attract no charges.

READ ALSO: Amotekun: Personnel recruitment should not be for educated only ―Hunters

Amotekun is a security outfit based in all the six southwest states and aimed at curbing insecurity in the region.

Olu-Adeleye advised interested indigenes between ages 18 and 70 years, with minimum qualification of primary school certificate,  to apply for employment.

NAN

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!