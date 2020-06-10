Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Corps Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the ‘Amotekun Corps’, Chief Adetunji Olu-Adeleye has said that the eligible age for personnel to be recruited in the state was between 18 to 70 with first school leaving certificate to Doctorate Degree level.

Adeleye who said this in Akure noted that the recruitment process would be in phases noting that the first phase which had commenced is the Batch 1 (B1)

According to the Commander, the commencement of the recruitment followed the approval given by the Ondo State Governor; Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said that the governor had given the approval “to engage indigenes and residents of the state who are certified okay to be part of the novel regional security outfit, and membership is to cut across the eighteen Local Government areas of the state.

Adeleye noted that the form was “free and must not be sold under any condition.

According to him “the forms must be filled correctly and submitted in person before the 22nd of June at the Agency’s Office at Quarters 20, Alagbaka Government Quarters, Behind Reuben Fasoranti Park, Alagbaka, Akure.

He tasked intending candidates for the job to ensure they get the endorsement of their Village Heads and the Chairman of their Local Government Areas before submission.

“The forms should not be abused and not to be sold on any condition. The first page of the form talks about personal bio-data, the second page talks about the referee and qualifications, and the third page talks about guarantor’s section.

“The guarantor must be the applicant’s Village Head, and Chairman of Local Government Council of Obas which they must sign”

“The application and guarantor’s form is available on www.ondoamotekun.org.ng.

Adeleye added that ” The eligible and interested men and women who reside in Ondo State may apply and fill the form appropriately”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: