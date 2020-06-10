Amnesty: N/Delta stakeholders urge Buhari to appoint SA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Niger Delta Amnesty Vendors Association, NDAVA has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order immediate payment of all verified contracts to enable the contractors goes back to site with immediate effect.

In an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the association, Pastor Samson Dabbey and Secretary, Engineer Eferebo Sylvanus also called for the appointment of a substantive Special Adviser to the President to help with the coordination of the Presidential Amnesty Program.

The letter read in part, “We implore the father of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently instruct for all verified contracts including 15 per cent mobilization to be immediately paid, so that they can move to site since the contractors have already involved their banks.

“ The President should appoint a substantive Special Adviser to take over the office with immediate effect to avoid our backing off from mediating with the third phase ex-militant General, Ebi John based on the threats he issued out on Rhythm 94. 7 Yenagoa on a special interview program stating that if a Special Adviser is not appointed within 30 days, the boys will go back to the creeks

The association also called on President Buhari to look into the affairs of the caretaker committee set up by the National Security Adviser, NSA, General Babagana Monguno (retd) “to coordinate the affairs of the Amnesty Programme after the suspension of Professor Charles Dokubo, due to our protest.

“It will interest you to know that three months down the line, nothing has been heard from the committee. Our numerous calls to the NSA and the caretaker committee fell on deaf ears. All letters sent to the committee have sadly been rejected and all avenues to interface with the committee have proved futile,” they added.

