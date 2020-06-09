Amb. Efe Martins is man with a heart of Gold, says former Edo State SSA

Kindly Share This Story:

The former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on culture and tourism in Edo State during the administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Ehigie Daniel Eromosele popularly called Pikolo has described the Philanthropist gesture of Ambassador Efe Martins on young entrepreneurs within and outside Nigeria as commendable and inspiring.

Pikolo who is also the initiator of Street to Street Campaign, an advocacy group to enlighten the people on good governance and encourage individuals on corporate social responsibility in a statement released in Benin appreciate the Edo Born and CEO of Efemart Integrated Concept limited Amb Martins Osarenwindamwen Efe for his selfless service to the Youth and the great works that his foundation has been doing on Prison reform.

He said “The heart beats better when it beats for others and we rise by lifting others, these sum up the personality of one of the Sons of the soil who has given millions of naira to hundreds of young people to start up and revived their businesses regardless of their political and religious backgrounds”

He stressed further that it’s on record that Ambassador Martins Efe has wiped away tears and hopelessness in the face of people as a result of excruciating hardship caused by Covid-19 lockdown which has affected a lot of businesses whose daily breads depend on day to day activities.

Amb Efe is a seasoned graduate of Business Administration from the Prestigious Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in Edo State, he’s also the Founder of First Child and Prison Foundation which he uses to reach out to prison inmates for rehabilitation and legal assistance.

He believed that you don’t have to have the whole world before you can give but it begins with little things you have that others need. His foundation has empowered over 100 women especially widows and pregnant women. It has equally distributed school materials (Pack) to over a thousand students across the country.

Recently, Ambassador Martins Efe celebrated his birthday via his Instagram account, he requested for young entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas that can be executed with #100,000 grants for 20 entrepreneurs. He is undoubtedly a man with a heart of Gold whose burning flame of love, compassion and generosity to the less privileged is unquenchable.

Like former American President, John F Kennedy said “Think on what you can give to your country and not what your country can do for you” Amb Efe has always been in the habit of giving back to society and share in their pains.

He also took time out of his busy schedule to pay a condolence visit to the family of Uwaila Vera Omozuwa the recent rape victim, Ambassador Martins Efe condemned the act and use the opportunity to donate handsomely to help the family of the bereaved.

VANGUARD

