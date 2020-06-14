Alleged Rape: Fresh facts emerge over 21-yr old Grace Oshiagwu’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

FRESH facts emerged on Sunday over the death of a 21-year old Grace Oshiagwu, who was allegedly raped to death by yet unknown assailant(s) on Saturday night at Idi-ori Area Shasha off Expressway, in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Caretaker Chairman, Akinyele South LCDA, Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa who revealed how Oshiagwu was murdered, the deceased who died as a result of machete cuts on her head, was said to have been murdered for ritualistic purpose.

Mr. Bolarinwa, who gave the account of the incident while speaking with Sunday Vanguard, narrated what happened when he arrived at the scene.

“I went to a particular hospital to visit a patient, I made a phone call to the Divisional Police Officer on the issue of security in my Council. The DPO asked me to come to where he was that another sad event had taken place at Idi Ori, Express, behind a newly constructed filling station called Silverstone. I left the hospital immediately, when I got there, I saw a crowd.”

“On getting to the scene of the incident, I was told a 21-year-old lady called Grace has been murdered. She was butchered on the head in four places, it appears to me the incident was not a rape but ritual murder.”

“I say this because the perpetrators of this dastardly act were using rape to disguise and distract people’s attention from their ritual activities.”

“After the lady had died, her underwear was removed halfway. I decided to go round at some houses in the area, the area was not close to a bush and I challenged the residents why they couldn’t raise alarm when they noticed that a stranger had cone to their community. He came, perpetrated his heinous crime and left without being noticed.”

The caretaker chairman said he felt so sad, that such incident could happen in a densely populated area, urging residents to cooperate with the government and security agents by reporting any suspicious movement to the relevant authority.

“As I speak with you, I am sad, the lady was dead before my arrival, it’s painful. We urged the police to do necessary investigation to uncover the plot behind the recent killings in Akinyele local government. I wept uncontrollably, a 21-year-old girl was killed just like that.”

The council boss commiserated with the deceased family and vowed to ensure that the culprits are arrested and made to face the consequences of their action.

Until her untimely death, the deceased was a National Diploma student at the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, according to investigation gathered.

Her death made it the third of it kind in the last two weeks. Recall Barakat Bello and Azeezat were killed after suffering a similar fate.

