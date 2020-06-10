Alleged Misconduct: Over 2m FACAN members throw weight behind Adesina

Kindly Share This Story:

Say second term’ll surpass current achievements

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Over 2 million members of the Federation of Commodities Association of Nigeria, FACAN, Wednesday, threw weight behind the President of African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, over alleged misconduct in office and ongoing independent investigation.

FACAN leaders led by the Deputy President, FACAN, Sherrif Balogun, made their position known over the allegations and investigation at a World Press Conference held in Abuja.

Balogun who also doubles as President, National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria, NSSAN, in his address described the allegations as a desperate attempt by some vested interests to discredit the person and office of the AfDB’s boss.

He also disclosed that the association has written to the Bureau of Board Governors of the bank about the impact Adesina had made in unlocking the agricultural space in Africa based on his professionalism and as a former Minister of Agriculture, which he has brought unprecedented reforms in the bank and the economies in Africa, hence has attracted massive investments in the agricultural sector of the continent, and all based on the ethics and modus operandi of the bank.

He said: “The Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association, FACAN, has declared its unwavering support and confidence in the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, De Akinwumi Adesina.

“The Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association has over 2 million members and 45 distinct commodity associations under its auspices including ginger, sesame, fish, poultry, hibiscus flower maize, cassava, cotton, rubbers, sunflower, and others.

“This is in light of allegations of ethical misconducts made against the President from a group of whistleblowers, an act considered by FACAN to be attempted by vested interests to discredit the person and office of the President.

“In a letter to the Bureau of Governors of the AfDB, the President o the association described Adesina’s landmark achievements as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as his bold and unprecedented reforms at the AfDB since 2015, as exemplary.

“Adesina’s visionary leadership has in the course has ensured that the African Development Bank is strategically positioned, both globally and regionally to steer the development agenda of Africa’.

“The President’s bold efforts to drive significant investments into Africa have also substantially repositioned the continent for revolutionary accomplishments.

“It is important to state here that in the history of AfDB it has never had it so good that Adesina has ensured that the bank recapitalize to over $200 billion. This is a great achievement.

“If you look at the programmes he has set forth to industrialise Africa, Africa has never had it so good. We see this as a very important agenda he is pursuing and following. It is there all of us should support him to get another term so he will finish the good works he has started.

“We thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for his unflinching support to President Akinwumi Adesina of African Development Bank.

“We stand with him and thank the President for this support. We also extend our support to this administration for the unflinching support it has been giving to agriculture.

He further stated that “FACAN is positioned to drive agriculture in Nigeria, we have been contributing and will continue to contribute our quota to ensuring our food security and unemployment and we are playing a leading role in addressing these and to ensure the vision for agricultural agenda is achieved.

“FACAN is immensely proud of Adesina and will continue to support as he leads the charge to transform the African continent.”

However, he (Balogun) also pointed out that their support for Adesina is not based on sentiments or emotions but if outlined some of AfDB’s boss’achievements and the African Union itself has acknowledged some of them, the world and other non-regional investors in the AfDB have acknowledged those achievements.

“At the G8 he sought the support of non-regional members and if they didn’t have confidence in him the recapitalization of AfDB may have not been successful to over $200 million, this is a testimony of his performance, the AU has given him unwavering support and made up of over 52 countries would not do that if he is not successful. We know at the end of the day he will get re-elected”, he stated.

