Alleged land scam: Court dismisses Sanusi’s suit against PCACC

A Federal High Court in Kano, on Monday dismissed a case filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, seeking to stop investigation over alleged racketeering of landed property of the Kano Emirate Council.

Sanusi, in an exparte motion sought the court to stop the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating him.

The suit also sought an order restraining the PCACC Chairman, Mr Muhyi Rimingado, Attorney-General of Kano State and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje from investigating him.

The presiding Judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa, in a ruling, said that the commission did not violate the right of the emir by investigating the allegations against him.

Allagoa, thereafter, dismissed the case, adding that the fundamental human right of Sanusi was not infringed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PCACC is investigating the deposed Emir Sanusi over alleged N2.2 billion land racketeering at Gandun Sarki area of Kano.

Other Kano Emirate Council members being investigated by the commission over the alleged land racketeering were Sarki Ibrahim, the Makaman of Kano and Shehu Dankadai, the Sarkin Shanun Kano.

The court had on March 6, restrained PCACC from investigating the emir and ordered the parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the matter.

NAN reports that when the case came up for judgment, both Counsels to the Plaintiff, Mr Maliki Kuliya, and that of the respondent, Mr Usman Fari, were not in court. (NAN)

