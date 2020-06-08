Alleged embezzlement: Ekiti Assembly ‘ll still  invite Fayose — Lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

As House passes 19 bills

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State House of Assembly on Monday said that former Governor Ayodele Fayose still owed the State some explanation on the financial dealings he undertook during his administration.

The Assembly disclosed that a committee has been set up to discuss the modalities of Fayose’s invitation and that the summon will be extended to the former governor in due course.

Invitation to Fayose on the passage of N10 billion supplementary budget 30 days to his exit on October 15, 2018, was discussed on the floor of the House last year, which prompted the former governor to storm the Assembly complex uninvited December 2019, to clarify issues, but he was resisted.

The 6th Ekiti State House of Assembly made the disclosure yesterday as it celebrated one year of its inauguration

The Assembly also disclosed that the All Progressives Congress(APC) dominated Legislature, has passed 19 out of 25 bills presented before it by the executive in the last one year.

As part of the activities marking the celebration, the assembly passed a motion mandating the executive to rename Ekiti State Civic Centre under construction as John Kayode Fayemi Cultural Centre to honour Governor Kayode Fayemi for his unwavering dedication to serving Ekiti people.

The motion was moved by Lawmaker representing Moba 1, Hon. Adeyemi Ajibade and seconded by his colleague from Ikole II, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye and adopted by the whole house.

The Assembly was inaugurated by Fayemi, on June 6, 2019, after which the lawmakers elected Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, representing Ikere Constituency 1 and Hon. Hakeem Jamiu of Irepodun/ Ifelodun constituency II, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

At a press conference after the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Afuye, the Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Yemisi Ayokunle said Fayose had not been formally invited by the Assembly.

“We didn’t invite him (Fayose), but we were about discussing his issue when he came in here as a meddlesome interloper.

“There was a committee in place already deliberating on his issue. We are not in a hurry and when the time comes, we will give an update about his invitation to the public”.

The lawmaker praised Fayemi for putting up structures that facilitate robust executive-legislature smooth operation in the state, describing him as worthy of being Immortalised.

“The motion moved on the renaming of the Civil centre after Governor Fayemi speaks for itself and once all the lawmakers have agreed through a voice vote, we are going to pass our resolution across to the execute to effect this change.

“Governor Fayemi’s impacts have been felt in all the 133 towns in Ekiti. He has done well even in the midst of lean resources and there must be a monument for which he would be remembered in our dear state”.

Ayokunle stated that the already passed and assented bills were those that had smoothened governance for the executive and increase democratic dividends to the people.

The lawmaker added that the Assembly has been thorough in the discharge of its oversight functions across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government as well as local governments to ensure financial probity.

He added that six other bills are at different stages of legislative procedure and will be passed soon for executive assent.

“17 motions were passed into resolutions and it involved those that were executed by the executive to address emergency situations that will be for the benefit of all citizens”.

