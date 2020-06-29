[BREAKING] Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court dismisses suit against Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed a suit filed against the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

The plaintiffs, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/553/2020 had accused the defendant (Obaseki) of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

The case was dismissed by the presiding judge, Justice Anwuli Chiekere, due to the absence of the plaintiffs and the defendant.

