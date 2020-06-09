Alleged $1.32m fraud: Court discharged, acquitted Kano guber candidate, Zaura

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has on Tuesday discharged and acquitted a gubernatorial candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria, GPN, in the run-up to the 2019 election in Kano State, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Saleh, popularly known as A. A. Zaura over an alleged $1.32million fraud.

The court presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa while giving his judgment on the case said the prosecution, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts.

The EFCC through its counsel, Johnson Ojogbane had arraigned A. A. Zaura alongside one Michael Edosa for alleged defrauding of an Iranian Nationale, Sheikh Jamman Al-Azmi of monies amounting to $1.32million with intent to conduct a joint venture business together.

The Judge, Lewis-Allagoa said the failure of the EFCC to call the nominal complainant, Al-Azmi to appear before the court to give evidence over what transpired between him and the first defendant rendered all the testimonies by the prosecution witnesses (2) null.

He maintained that the prosecution was based on speculation as they (EFCC) could not provide ingredients to link or establish criminal evidence against the defendant hence the courts decided to discharged and acquitted the first defendant.

The court however dismissed the nine-count charges against the first defendant, A. A. Zaura.

The second defendant, Edosa was also said to have been earlier discharged when he pleaded for no-case submission during the cause of trial.

