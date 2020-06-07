Allegations of corruption: EFCC, not Lagos Assembly, should probe Obasa — HEDA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, an anti-corruption advocacy group, has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and not Lagos State House of Assembly, should probe allegations of corruption against Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

HEDA expressed lack of confidence in the composition of an ad hoc committee by Lagos State House of Assembly to probe the allegations against Obasa.

The group, in a statement by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, on Sunday, maintained that the Assembly’s ad hoc committee could not reach a just outcome, as it was allegedly composed of Obasa’s supporters, saying some of the members had already spoken in his defence.

Suraju stressed that the allegations against Obasa were criminal and should be handled by EFCC.

“The Assembly’s ad hoc committee is designed to arrive at a predetermined outcome,” HEDA stated.

“The panel set up by Lagos State House of Assembly is made up cronies of the Speaker. There is no way justice will be delivered to the people of Lagos, whose resources Obasa was accused of pillaging.

“Under the principle of fair process, the House is unfit to be a judge in its own case by constituting a committee to investigate allegations of crime against it.

“The Speaker cannot constitute a committee of his loyalists, many of whom have defended him on these allegations through the vote of confidence passed on him and expect any iota of seriousness or credibility attached to the committee or its recommendations.

“The allegations against the Speaker are criminal in nature and completely outside the parliamentary power of the Assembly.

“We have directed these petitions to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for their actions.

“It would be honourable for the Assembly to allow these agencies to discharge their statutory responsibilities of investigating this matter,” it added in support of its position that EFCC should probe Obasa.

