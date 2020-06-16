Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

All the reactions as Obaseki formally resigns from APC

On 4:32 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
All the reactions as Obaseki formally resigns from APC
Godwin Obaseki

Victor Ogunyinka

As the plot twist continues to swing left, right and centre around the Edo political circle, the resignation of the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has been greeted with mixed reactions across the social media space.

Following the disqualification of Mr Obaseki from contesting in the primary election of the All Progressive Congress, APC, bookmakers had it that it was only a matter of time before he pulls the plug from the ruling party, and rightly so, the biggest question now from most political enthusiasts is what next?

It is also no surprise that the APC has come out to disown any defection news, saying that they are not aware of Obaseki’s resignation.

But Nigerians have flooded the social media space with overwhelming reactions but what is majorly the subject of interest is that “it will be a long ride.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!