All the reactions as Obaseki formally resigns from APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

As the plot twist continues to swing left, right and centre around the Edo political circle, the resignation of the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has been greeted with mixed reactions across the social media space.

Following the disqualification of Mr Obaseki from contesting in the primary election of the All Progressive Congress, APC, bookmakers had it that it was only a matter of time before he pulls the plug from the ruling party, and rightly so, the biggest question now from most political enthusiasts is what next?

It is also no surprise that the APC has come out to disown any defection news, saying that they are not aware of Obaseki’s resignation.

But Nigerians have flooded the social media space with overwhelming reactions but what is majorly the subject of interest is that “it will be a long ride.”

Trending Matter; There are reports that Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki resigned his APC membership after meeting with President Buhari What’s next? pic.twitter.com/vYFIZrgrR9 — Naija (@Naija_PR) June 16, 2020

About the Edo State Political series: Mr Godwin Obaseki has vowed to quarantine any Governor that steps into Edo State for APC Gubernatorial Pry Election. Get your popcorn 🍿 guys, there’s an action scene in this movie. I will be right back, let me get my bottle of whiskey 🥃 — E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) June 16, 2020

BREAKING NEWS!!! It’s been reported that APC FC striker Godwin Obaseki has left the club by mutual consent after meeting club president Bubu. He has been sighted with Club rivals captain Wike of PDP FC fueling rumours of a possible move… Who Tops The Edo Governorship League? — sports Dokita(Odogwu☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) June 16, 2020

Something tells me Godwin Obaseki may survive the hit and complete a second term as governor of Edo state. — Newman🇳🇬 (@NewmanWokne_Eze) June 16, 2020

I Support my brother and friend, Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term. One good turn deserves another. pic.twitter.com/sDS7iuvqhs — Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) June 15, 2020

APC will use whatever they used to disqualified Godwin Obaseki from the party primaries if by any chance he contest and won the upcoming gubernatorial election under another party. It’s unnecessary risk and tricky situation for PDP. — bAkAtsInE (@_lukmanB) June 16, 2020

My candid advice to governor Godwin Obaseki is to be cool and calm where he is presently. Do not defect to another party yet. They will mess you up. People in those parties themselves have aspirations and there are bigger hawks amongst them more than where you are coming from. — Godwin Asagbra (@asagbra) June 16, 2020

So Godwin Obaseki says no to godfatherism and his certificates suddenly become invalid. What a wow#ObasekiDumpsApc — Cordwainer: E T I E T O P 👡 (@the_gorgo) June 16, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: