Al-Mustapha, other accomplices should be investigated, arrested over Abacha loot — CACOL

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Executive Chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, comrade Debo Adediran, in his reaction, said Abacha could not have stolen all the funds without any accomplices, hence, the government should investigate the stealing further to bring others at large to book as a deterrent.

According to Adediran, “Interestingly, some of us have consistently maintained that Abacha could not have stolen such huge amounts of money from the nation’s treasury without the support, knowledge of other Nigerians.

“He couldn’t have been the one to sign all the cheques and done the laundry processes of the money without the involvement of others. So why is the government looking away from going after these individuals still at large? They supposed to have been rounded up.

“Al-Mustapha, himself should have been investigated and arrested along with other accomplices. Some of these Nigerians are still alive.

“Those who assisted in the laundry of the money in offshore accounts should be identified and brought to book. They have all the records to look for these individuals.

“Also, recipients of these repatriated stolen funds should be investigated. What have they done with the money so far apart from the construction of the second Niger Bridge and one or two projects? What other things have they applied to achieve?

“These are some of the questions begging for answers that must be unravelled and players brought to book as a deterrent to others.”

Vanguard

