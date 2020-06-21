COVID-19: Akwa Ibom seals Christ Embassy Church over alleged attack on monitoring team

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has sealed off Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch Uyo, for alleged attack on members of the joint monitoring team enforcing compliance of the guidelines approved for reopening of churches in the state.

Chairman of the state COVID-19 Management Committee, and Secretary to State Government, (SSG) Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Sunday in Uyo.

According to Ekuwem, pastors and members of Christ Embassy Church attacked and brutalized members of the monitoring and enforcement during Sunday service.

He vowed that the pastors and relevant members of the church would be made to face the wrath of the law.

His words, “Today, Sunday 21 June 2020, the Akwa Ibom State Government and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Monitoring Team, while on a routine compliance visit to the Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue to enforce the Akwa Ibom State government/Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO); Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), guidelines and protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the State, were obstructed, attacked and brutalized by the Pastors and some members of the church.

“In response to this act of lawlessness by that church and in order to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, the Christ Embassy Church building and premises are hereby sealed up with immediate effect till further notice.

“The suspected Pastors and relevant members of the church will be made to face the wrath of the law”

It would be recalled that the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel had approved June 7, 2020, for the reopening of Churches in the state after adopting the guidelines recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

