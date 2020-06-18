Akwa Ibom ex-militant group gives FG 14-day ultimatum over demands

Kindly Share This Story:

Demands for Akpabio’s sack

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom ex-militant group on the platform of Niger Delta Volunteers, NDV, has given the federal government 14days to meet its demands, failure of which it would have no option than to shut down all oil operations in the State.

The group in a statement signed self- styled General Ekpo Ekpo and Capt. Nsidibe Etim , made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said they would no longer keep silent while greedy politicians continue to vandalize the resources of the Niger Delta region at the expense of the suffering masses.

The ex-militant group listed some of the demands to include the immediate dissolution of the Interim Management Commission, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and a substantive board reconstituted to run the affairs of the commission.

They also demanded the sack of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for alleged misconduct and abuse of office and expressed the anger that most Akwa Ibom ex-militants were excluded from the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) because when Akpabio was a governor he had told the Amnesty Office that there were no ex-militants from the State.

The statement reads in part, “The Niger Delta Volunteers can no longer keep silent, while a few money-hungry politicians, continue to vandalize the resources of the Niger Delta region at the expense of the suffering masses.

“After due consultation with elders, youth leaders, and other stakeholders across Akwa Ibom State, the NDV hereby demand the immediate removal and prosecution of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio for alleged misconduct and abuse of office.

“Moreover, the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC should be dissolved immediately, and a substantive board reconstituted to run the affairs of the Commission.

“The recent untimely demise of the Commission’s Acting Executive Director, Finance & Administration, Mr. Ibanga Etang which has been associated with Covid-19, is concocted. We hereby demand that a thorough investigation be carried out by the office of the Inspector General of Police to identify the killers of the Director.

“Let it be stated for the avoidance of doubt that if the Federal Government fails to meet these demands on or before 14 days from the day of this press release, we shall be left with no other option than to shut down all oil operations in Akwa Ibom State.

“We also strongly advise foreign workers of Oil companies and non-indigenes residing in the State to make plans for their early evacuation to avoid loss of precious lives and property”

The ex-militant group equally condemned the recent redeployment and compulsory retirement/leave of some key management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

