Akwa Ibom denies alleged plan to cut civil servants’ wages

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has refuted insinuations in high quarters that it was planning to cut workers’ salaries due to the dwindling revenues accruing to the state.

The explanation is coming against the backdrop of the recent slashed of the state budget by 33% and the 20 % cut in the wages of political office holders by governor Udom Emmanuel.

But the Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien, while interacting with newsmen in Uyo, doused the fears of workers, assuring the workers that the state government would not cut their salaries.

He said, “The government has not cut the salaries of workers. April salary was paid in full of the new minimum wage. May salary was also paid in full of the new minimum wage. Government has no intention of cutting workers’ salaries.

“When it comes to the welfare of workers, governor Udom Emmanuel should be rated as the most friendly governor because for one, you will agree with me that the regular and timely payment of salary is a welfare package which help the workers to plan their lives, their families and other necessity of life.

“In terms of promotion , late last year, the governor released the promotions of workers for 2017/18 and before the end of last year, three promotion examinations were taken and the process for 2019 promotion is on.

“So, as far as promotion is concerned, the governor has done well to ensure that workers get their promotion on time. ”

Essien, however noted that even though the government was working hard to boost the morale of workers, the major challenge has been poor attitudes of workers to work.

He said, “I have been one year in the saddle and we are working on the attitudes of workers, the civil service mentality that it is government work and that things should be done anyhow without taking responsibility.

” So, I have worked on this mentality and we have reinvigorated our civil service committee that goes out on monthly basis to monitor the activities of the civil servants in their various work places.”

The Head of Service , however expressed the optimism that the future was bright and called for all hands to be on deck to ensure a result oriented civil service, where result matches the process and not just a process oriented bureaucratic system.

