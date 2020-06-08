Akwa Ibom community deserted as cultists kill two

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

The renewed cult clash between Debam and Iceland confraternities over supremacy in Inen community, OrukAnam local government area of Akwa Ibom, weekend, claimed two lives

It was gathered that the sleepy community has become a ghost town as residents have fled their homes for fear of further killings and destruction of property.

A source, Nko EtukUdoh, revealed that the victims were the chief security officer of Al Madal construction company handling Ikot Ibritam -Inen Ekeffe/ Ukanafun road, Ufot Johnson Uwah popularly known in the community as ” A Raggae” and a man simply identified as “Papa Lucky” from Etok Inen village.

The source added that the two corpses were found along a lonely footpath leading to the neighbouring village

She narrated, “We wake up this morning to see two corpses lying down on the footpath leading to another village. On inspection, we discovered that it was our brother, Ufot Johnson Uwah, known in the community as “A Raggae” and the other one “Papa Lucky ” from Etok Inen village.

“A Raggae was lying down with his boots in the leg and bare body but blood oozed out from the nose facing the sky showing that there was a scuffle with his assailants while “Papa Lucky was lying down with his clothes intact”

It was also gathered that one of the victims, “A Raggae” was the chairman of Inen Vigilante Task Force and has worked to secure the area against burglary before the construction firm employed him as a chief security officer.

“After the killing of two soldiers on this road last year the company handed over security at the site to “A Raggae” but last month one of the persons killed during cult clash was the company staff, who was cut to pieces.

“Today, the chief security officer of the company and another person have been killed. As soon I’m through with you here, I would carry my bags and leave this village ”

Police Public Relations Officer, Fredrick’s N-Ndunam, Chief Superintendent of Police, said he was yet to be briefed by the Oruk Anam Division on the matter.

“I am yet to be briefed on the matter”, he said tersely.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

