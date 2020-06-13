Akwa Ibom commences covid-19 testing in its new PCR laboratory

Kindly Share This Story:



…health workers commend Gov Emmanuel

The newly certified Akwa Ibom State category 3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) inbuilt laboratory at the Infectious disease unit/Isolation centre of the General hospital Ituk Mbang has commenced the testing of COVID-19 cases.

The PCR lab approved last week by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, June 12, received its first batch of 22 COVID-19 samples.

The samples were received by a team of Laboratory personnel led by Professor Tatfeng Mirabeau,a Consultant molecular biologist, department of medical laboratory science, Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State.

Samples from suspected cases from Akwa Ibom were hitherto taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State for testing and this procedure took not less than 48 hours before the results were released.

The lead consultant of the PCR, Prof. Mirabeau said, “the establishment of the Laboratory in the state has guaranteed testing of suspected COVID-19 samples and fast release of results.

“I commend the Akwa Ibom State Government led by Governor Udom Emmanuel, for putting up one of the best of such laboratories in the Country without any external assistance”.

He said that whereas other PRC labs in the Country test only covid-19, the laboratory in the state would avail patients several other laboratory services while on admission.

The consultant commended the commissioner for works, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen for his sincerity and commitment towards translating the vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel at the isolation centre.

He said the Akwa Ibom PCR laboratory was the 31st to be approved by the NCDC.

The head the of Public Health Laboratory services in the State, Mrs Idongesit Udoh who was also present during the arrival of samples, thanked the State Government for this laudable feat.

She said the state government was doing its best in the containment of the disease and advised anyone with symptoms of the virus to report to the appropriate Medical Facility for testing and management.

Also speaking, Mr king Joseph Umana, a medical laboratory scientist who was saddled with the responsibility of conveying the samples to Irrua, recounted the risk involved in taking samples from Akwa Ibom State to Edo State which he said included: risk of contracting the infection and security challenges.

He expressed appreciation to the Staff and Management of Irrua Specialist Hospital Laboratory for the warm reception that the Akwa Ibom team enjoyed throughout the period samples were taken to the facility and specifically thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for constructing and equipping the State PCR Laboratory which he said had brought him relief.

