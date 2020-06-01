Akwa Ibom CAN gives guidance on reopening of churches

Kindly Share This Story:

urges govt to give incentives to clergies.

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo – Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom State has rolled out guidance on the operations of churches across the state beginning from June 7.

Besides, the body appealed to governor Udom Emmanuel to consider Pastors as essential workers with necessary incentives so as to partner with Government in the sensitization of their members against the novel illness.

While commending the efforts of the state government in combating and containing the Coronavirus pandemic in the State, the body assured of the continuous education of all church members on Covid-19 prevention measures

This is contained in a statement signed by the state chairman, Dr. Ndueso Ekelwere and secretary, Bishop Emmanuel Ebitu, respectively, saying that the body would pray for the Economy of the State to rebound as the churches reopen for services.

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will set up a monitoring team at the State level and every of her Local Government Chapter to monitor compliance with the approved by the house guidelines for reopening of Churches.

CAN said it has begun grassroots monitoring to ensure compliance with the directives no the reopening of churches in the state.

The statement added “, Meanwhile, in addition to producing a jingle which is already ongoing in AKBC Radio, We intend to spread to other media outfits and even do more, but we are highly handicapped financially. We, therefore, hope to do more with your support.

“Government should support CAN monitoring team to ensure adequate enforcement of compliance by churches to the guidelines.

” Church should open on all Sundays., Church should open at least on two (2) Weekdays for mid-week services., each Service shift should have an attendance of 10% of the church sitting capacity but not exceeding a maximum of 200 persons depending on the church space.

“every church should provide running water for congregants to wash their hands at the church entrances, sanitizers, Use of general hymn books should be stopped for now and hymns projected and Use of Air Conditioners is discouraged while all windows should be opened for proper/cross ventilation.

“General tarry Nights should be suspended for now till the Pandemic should have been convincingly curtailed. Service time should be between 1½ (one an half hours) to two (2 hours) in the maximum.

“Members with known ailments should be advised to stay off Services. All National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines must be observed during church services.

“Three days to opening of the church, every church must train her workers in batches on implementation of the approved guidelines. •

“The usage of only one cup during Holy Communion should be suspended for the time being. Multiple cups should be used and in the event where cup refilling will be needed, such cups should be properly ”

