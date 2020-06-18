Akwa Ibom Assembly demands speedy prosecution of Rape/Defilement perpetrators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has decried the upsurge in rape and defilement as well as other cases of gender-based violence in the state in recent times.

The House, therefore, directed the state ministry of justice to pursue more vigorously and speedily the prosecution of perpetrators of rape, defilement and other Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the State.

The assembly also urged the ministry to consider bail opposition, and also reject pleas bargaining proposals in GBV cases.

It urged all law enforcement agencies in the state, courts and relevant stakeholders in the Criminal Justice System in the State to consider sexual offences as “a first-line priority”.

The resolutions of the House came after careful consideration of the motion brought on the floor of the House during yesterday plenary presided by the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey.

The motion was sponsored by the member representing Etinan State Constituency, Mr. Aniefiok Dennis and co-sponsored by the Member representing Nsit Ubium State Constituency, Mr Otobong Bob.

READ ALSO: Police record 42 rape cases in Kano

Presenting the motion to the House, the lead sponsor, Dennis, who is also the Chairman of Committee on Information lamented that out of fifty-eight(58) reported cases of rape and other forms of Gender-Based Violence reported in the State only twenty-three cases had been prosecuted in the last six months.

He stressed that relevant government agencies, religious leaders, traditional rulers, Civil Society Organizations, women groups, security agencies, the media has very important roles to play in order to aggressively address, “the barbaric and heinous crimes”

The Speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey, commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for assenting to the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law which was recently passed by the 7th Assembly.

Bassey directed the Clerk, Mandu Umoren to communicate the resolution of the House to the appropriate quarters.

The House also considered Motions on ‘The Need for the Establishment of Customary Court of Appeal in Akwa Ibom State’;, ‘Call for Introduction of Marine Patrols in Riverine Communities of Oku Iboku, Itu Clan, Mbiabo, Uruan and its Environs’ among few others.

The House adjourned its plenary to Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: