AKK: Nigeria’s revenue set to recover as Oilserv commences massive project

By Ediri Ejoh

There are indications that Nigeria may be heading for a robust economy recovery, as it commences the NNPC-sponsored Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project by leading indigenous EPC giant – OILSERV Limited.

To this end, OILSERV has been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the first segment of the 614 km x 40-Inch Gas pipeline, which is from Ajaokuta to mid-way between Abuja and Kaduna. The second segment has been awarded to another company.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, it stated that the indigenous company has achieved significant progress in a short time including ongoing detailed engineering design, topographical and geotechnical surveys, haulage and stacking of line pipes in preparation to commence construction activities.

Confirming the achievement, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC; Melle Kyari said: “the AKK project is key to resolving the power deficit challenge of the country. Its multiplier effect on the economy and provisions of jobs will be unprecedented. NNPC will give all necessary support to the Contractors to enable them deliver the project within time and within budget.”

Speaking earlier, Chairman of OILSERV Ltd, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa, reiterated the commitment of the company to ensure that no stone is left unturned in its partnership with the NNPC, in a bid to make reality the dreams of 200million Nigerians by delivering the AKK project to global quality and standards.

“The capability of OILSERV has been honed in the course of successful delivery of landmark EPC contracts such as lot B of the 48inch OB3 gas pipeline system that is currently being commissioned.”

It is believed that upon completion, the AKK project will give a facelift to Nigeria’s power sector and improves the country’s gas reserve.

To this end, Nigeria is finally on the verge of unlocking huge economic benefits arising from its natural gas endowment. For many years, the country had been hindered by absence of gas transmission pipelines in her bid to harness its abundant gas reserves for provision of gas to generate electricity, and stimulate rapid industrialization using gas as feedstock for fertilisers, ammonia and other petrochemical applications.

