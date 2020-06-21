 Akeredolu denies asking CP to stop deputy governor from leaving government house

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that the claims that the state Commissioner of Police restrained the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, from leaving the government house on his directive was a concerted and devious lie meant to discredit him.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Segun Ajiboye in Akure described the story as ” as absolute falsehood intended to play victim by the principal actors involved.

” lt should, however, be placed on records that it is a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters.

” Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police intervention which was at the instance of an almost manipulated security apparatus at the Government House was most desirable to restore law and order.

” It becomes particularly worrisome and suspicious when aides of the Deputy Governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership as late as 11 pm.

Governor Akeredolu, however, reiterated his commitment to “the rights of all, including the Deputy Governor governor. But he has a duty to be firm and dispassionate in exercising the roles assigned to him”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

