EPL restart: Akeredolu bans viewing centres in Ondo over COVID-19

The Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has banned all forms of football viewing centres across the state following the increased number of coronavirus cases, according to reports.

Akeredolu expressed displeasure over the level at which the restriction order is being flouted across the state which, according to him, undermines the government’s effort in the fight against the pandemic.

As the lockdown is gradually being eased across the globe, football is gradually resuming with the Premier League restarting on June 17.

“All Premiership football viewing centres are hereby banned from operations until further notice. All religious organizations are to further ensure stringent implementation of the agreed guidelines for worship,” Akeredolu said during a chat.

Recall that the Ondo state government on Monday, May 11, officially announced the first casualty from coronavirus pandemic.

