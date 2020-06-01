Akaraka commends Myke Ikoku over defection of PDP members to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

One of the prominent politicians in Imo state, Chief Sam Ejiogu, popularly known as Akaraka, has said that credit should be given to multi billionaire businessman, Myke Ikoku whom he said facilitated the mass defection of former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members into the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Imo state. Akaraka said the defected members had gone into several meetings at the instance of Ikoku where they were lobbied into the progressive’s family.

Recall that on Thursday last week, former Chairman of Imo PDP, Chief Barr Charles Babatunde Ezekwem and eleven other former state working Committee members of PDP, two former South-East Zonal officers of PDP, 12 former LGA Chairmen of PDP among other leaders defected to the APC. This was described as a welcome development by progressive’s party members hence, the insistence by Akaraka that credit be given to Ikoku.

In a chat, Chief Akaraka revealed that the credit of the success of the defection should go directly to no other person than Evang Myke Ikoku whom he said effected the defection but decided to be behind the scene.

Chief Akaraka thanked Myke Ikoku and Chief Rex Anunobi (Sokom) “for all their efforts and several meetings they called that finally led to the actualisation of the defection that took place on Thursday at the APC office, Owerri” which he said started since late February this year, adding that “Evang Ikoku has actually demonstrated that he is a go-getter and a man who loves Governor Hope Uzodinma and wants his government to succeed.”

He said the defection has given a defeating blow to the PDP in the state, noting that “henceforth, nobody can take him for a ride in Imo state politics.”

“I want to personally thank Evang. Myke Ikoku and Bar Rex Anunobi for a job well done,” he said.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: