Ajimobi’s death: Wife fumes over Makinde’s noncommittal to family’s agony

By Adeola Badru

WIFE of the late immediate past governor of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi on Sunday attacked the deputy governor of the state, Engr Rauf Olaniyan, over Governor Seyi Makide’s noncommittal to Ajimobi’s bereaved family.

She said the governor and his deputy played politics with the death of her husband.

Mrs. Ajimobi’s reaction came on the heels of the alleged refusal of the governor to honour late Ajimobi with the preferred choice of where the former governor was to be buried.

She said her husband never had a problem with the state government despite their different political affiliation, but the state government saw him as their enemy.

Florence who spoke when the deputy governor led members of the Nigeria Governors Forum, led by its Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State to the Oluyole residence of the late governed, urged Makinde to allow fear of God to guide him in whatever he does.

According to her, she had read many untrue stories on the pages of the newspapers since the demise of her husband.

Florence lamented: “My husband took ill precisely on 27th of May and he was hospitalised.”

“And I read on the papers that he (Gov Makinde) claimed that he called me but he didn’t. He didn’t call me. Even if he had called me, I never had his number. He should have sent text messages for record purposes.

“Then today again, I read in the papers that Ajimobi’s family are lying about. Mr. deputy governor, my husband never had anything against the governor. We were in different political parties and he was an elder statesman. He slept on that ground.”

“The governor of Oyo state never called me. He never signed a condolence message. Never called even when my husband was on sick bed for one month.”

What politics are you playing, please?

“Life is short. I am a Christian and my husband was a Muslim. We should allow fear of God to guide us in whatever we do.”

Ajimobi is gone today, wherever he does doesn’t matter to me. It does not matter to me as his wife or widow. I am going to mourn and respect his wishes. That is what I am doing today. Laid him to rest peacefully. I don’t want any controversy.

“Everything I read in the papers, I just swallowed it and I let it go. Please, the press is here, we never had any rift with the governor or the state government. I never dialogue with them and I never confronted them and I never send them a word because I didn’t know it was necessary for me to send an official message.”

“I didn’t send a message to Governor Fayemi, I didn’t send it to Governor Ganduje and I didn’t send it to Governor Sanwolu. I didn’t send it to anybody. It was all over social media. They knew my husband was ill. The least anybody can do is to send me a word of encouragement at that time.”

My husband is dead and he served this state for eight too years. So what are you talking about,?” She queried

