Ajimobi: Yoruba has lost a golden son ― Ooni

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has described the death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a great loss to the Yoruba race.

In a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Ooni Ogunwusi who described the late Ajimobi a unique Yoruba leader said the late politician would be greatly missed.

The Ooni thanked God for the good life and time of Senator Ajimobi especially for the privilege given to him by his creator to serve his people, adding that the former Governor who equally served as a Senator of the Federal Republic did his best in the development of Nigeria.

Ooni Ogunwusi equally noted that Ajimobi’s humorous nature despite the lofty positions he occupied during his lifetime would be greatly missed, especially by his immediate family members, friends, and associates across the world.

“The death of Former Governor Ajimobi is unfortunate and painful. Very humorous and down-to-earth in nature, he was a fine gentleman greatly endowed with unfaultable virtues of friendliness, respectfulness, presentability, and superintelligence not only as a worthy descendant of Oduduwa but also as a patriotic Nigeria who has indeed written his name in gold through his giant strides in the public service, especially while he served as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and two-term Governor of Oyo State, said the monarch.”

The Ooni however urged his wife and children to take solace in the Almighty God, whom he prays would give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss his death has caused.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: