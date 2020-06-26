Ajimobi: We’ve lost a star, says Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described the death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a personal loss to him and a huge loss to the people of Oyo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Ajimobi, who passed on Thursday at the age of 70, was until his demise the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressive Congress.

Dr. Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said, “We have lost a star’ said Fayemi who added that Ajimobi’s death was a painful one not only to the family but to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on which platform the deceased had a remarkable tenure as Governor of Oyo State.

Fayemi described Senator Ajimobi as an accomplished professional, a respected politician and astute administrator, who reached the pinnacle of his professional and political careers by dint of hard work, courage and brilliance.

Fayemi said Ajimobi’s memories would continue to live with him as a friend and brother as well as a dutiful family man and political leader who was ever there for his family, associates and the people he led.

Describing Ajimobi as a “man of history,” Fayemi said the deceased etched his name in the annals of Oyo politics by being the first governor to be re-elected to office in the Pacesetter State.

He described Ajimobi’s two-term tenure as a golden era which recorded execution of people-oriented policies and landmark projects.

The Governor noted that Ajimobi excelled in the private sector and reached the pinnacle of his career as Managing Director of a prominent oil company before venturing into politics, where he equally made some remarkable achievements.

Fayemi said: “We have lost a star. A man of honour and a statesman. But we are consoled that Governor Ajimobi lived a good life, made his mark in his chosen fields, lifted many and left a good name and legacies of honour and industry. We shall surely miss him.

” On behalf of my family, the government and people of Ekiti State, we commiserate with his immediate family, the government and people of Oyo State and pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant his soul eternal rest.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: