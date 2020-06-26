Ajimobi, most prolific politician in Nigeria — Ajanaku

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The demise of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has triggered a wave of shock and grief among leaders cutting across the political spectrum, paying glowing tributes to the astute leader.

Among the personalities who visited the Oluyole country home of the late former governor, was a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, who described the late governor as a political giant, towering intellectual and astute administrator as well as an articulate leader who made a great impact in the state.

“I’m deeply anguished by the demise of our extremely valued political leader, a seasoned political brain, sharp mind, astute strategist, exemplary parliamentarian, an exceptional communicator and outstanding governor after much battling to return to life within the short time he contracted the terrible virus.”

“We have lost a great man blessed with mental cleverness, a superb sense of humour and charisma. He was a proficient administrator by profession and an efficient politician by passion. He made Oyo polity better and I am honoured to have been at the same party as him. We have today lost a Tiger of democracy and a powerful ally in the fight for the soul of our dear Pacesetter’s state,” he lamented.

Asiwaju highlighted some of his landmarks achievements as well as qualities while in office as the executive governor of Oyo State, as well as a leader of APC in the state.

“His contributions to Oyo state polity will forever be remembered. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. A distinguished governor, who contributed immensely to nation-building. A great security chief, who ran the state peacefully for eight years, a feat that would not be easy for anyone to equal.”

“Every one of his projects was outstanding including, Oyo State Technical University, restoration bridge, Eleyele-Dugbe expressway, and other great roads throughout the state. It was in Ajimobi’s tenure that flood became thing of the past in Oyo State.”

“In his days Ajimobi always admitted quickly his wrongdoings and apologised, this distanced him from other political leaders. So, picking a quarrel with his way, manner, and style of approach in addressing people was a great mistake and our unfairness to him.”

“Instead, we ought to have applauded him for being a true son, an epitome of warlords that Ibadan represents. An outstanding unassuming son of Oduduwa, who didn’t care about attacks from people just to make the state great.”

“He was a soul of the APC caucus in the state, a dignified leader with a voice that could move mountains, he had a solution to nearly every problem. Oyo APC will be guided by his powerful memory and incomparable legacy.”

“We will always feel the vacuum, his lasting contributions to the making of the new and modern Ibadan city, likewise landmarks road networks in other major cities in Oyo State shall remain feats to be beaten by any governor after him,” Asiwaju eulogized.

Conclusively, Ajanaku prayed for the departed former governor, Ajimobi’s soul, and his family.

“On behalf of myself, family, and political associates, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of our great leader in this time of deep grief. I pray God Almighty to grant him eternal rest. I’ll miss our discussions, on politics as much,” Asiwaju Ajanaku prayed.

