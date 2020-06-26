Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Ajimobi died of multiple organ failure — Lagos govt

On 5:10 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ajimobi died of multiple organs' failure — Lagos govt
Abiola Ajimobi

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has said former Oyo Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died of multiple organ failure.

Professor Akin Abayomi explained, in a tweet, that COVID-19 complications triggered multiple organs failure.

Ajimobi died around 4p.m., on Thursday, at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos, where he was admitted in the private health facility on June 2.

ALSO READ: Governors mourn Ajimobi

Abayomi, on his Twitter handle, said: “We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi, who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.

“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo State.”


Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!