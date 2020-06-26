Ajimobi died of multiple organ failure — Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has said former Oyo Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died of multiple organ failure.

Professor Akin Abayomi explained, in a tweet, that COVID-19 complications triggered multiple organs failure.

Ajimobi died around 4p.m., on Thursday, at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos, where he was admitted in the private health facility on June 2.

ALSO READ:

Abayomi, on his Twitter handle, said: “We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi, who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.

“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo State.”

We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State. The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following pic.twitter.com/4RSaJAk7QG — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) June 26, 2020



Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: