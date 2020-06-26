Ajimobi died of COVID-19 complications — Lagos Commissioner 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has disclosed the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi, died of COVID-19 complications.

Abayomi who disclosed this on his Twitter handle said: “We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on 25, June 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.

“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, jide Sanwo-Olu and the entire COVID-19 Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state.

May his soul rest in peace”

Vanguard

