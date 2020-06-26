Ajimobi, a detribalised leader, pillar of national development ― Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described the death of the former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi as not only shocking but devastating to him and the nation.

This was also as he described the late Ajimobi as a detribalised leader and a pillar of national development.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said, “His death came calling when we needed him the most. He was undoubtedly a detribalised leader and a pillar of national development. This death would continue knocking hard on us for a very long time.

“He prayed for Almighty Allah’s Blessing and Forgiveness to the reposed soul of the late Ajimobi, urging his family to strive hard and follow his footsteps of unrelenting commitment for nation building and patriotic leadership.

“It is on this note that I, on behalf of my family, government of Kano state and the good people of Kano state, I am sending our condolences to the family of our late respected and respectful in-law, the government and people of Oyo state, over this unbearable demise of the former governor of Oyo state, Mr Abiola Ajimobi.

“May Almighty Allah forgive all his shortcomings and reward his good deeds,” Ganduje prayed for the reposed of late Ajimobi.

In the same vein, the Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has condoled with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the death of his former colleague and In-law, former Governor of Oyo State, Late Sen. Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi who passed on at 70 on Thursday.

Gawuna in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa Fagge said, “It is with grief that we received the news of the death of a Statesman and friend to Kano People, Former Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

“The Former Governor will be remembered as a true democrat who brought developmental strides when he steered the affairs of Oyo State for Eight years and also as a Legislator who contributed to the unity and progress of this country during his days in the National Assembly.

“Therefore, on behalf of the members of the Kano State Executive Council, Special Advisers and all other appointees, I wish to express our condolence to our Governor Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his family,the Government and people of Oyo State and also to the family of the former Governor Late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi for the irreparable loss,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard

