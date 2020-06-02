Aisha Buhari adopts kids of dead Para-Powerlifting champion

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s four-time para – powerlifting world medalist, Mrs Ndidi Nwosu had been laid to rest at her Umuagbada, Umuoba, Eziachi Orlu, home in Imo State .\

Speaking at the funeral, of the late sports ambassador, the wife of the president and grand patron, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Hajia(Dr) Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State and Matron of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Hon. (Mrs) Cecilia Ezeilo expressed shock over the death of the late sports ambassador, Mrs. Ndidi Nwosu.

She said that through her Non-Governmental organization, she will carter for the late Ndidi ‘s two children. Hajia Buhari described, Ndidi as a “great Nigerian”, saying, “She came, represented Nigeria in international Para Powerlifting championships and came home with medals.” The wife of the president prayed God to grant Ndidi eternal rest.

In her funeral oration, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State and matron, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Hon. (Mrs) Cecilia Ezeilo said she was touched by her death.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: