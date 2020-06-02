Breaking News
Translate

Aisha Buhari adopts kids of dead Para-Powerlifting champion

On 2:05 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Aisha Buhari adopts kids of dead Para-Powerlifting champion

Nigeria’s four-time para – powerlifting world medalist, Mrs Ndidi Nwosu had been laid to rest at her Umuagbada, Umuoba, Eziachi Orlu, home in Imo State .\

Speaking at the funeral, of the late sports ambassador, the wife of the president and grand patron, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Hajia(Dr) Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State and Matron of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Hon. (Mrs) Cecilia Ezeilo expressed shock over the death of the late sports ambassador, Mrs. Ndidi Nwosu.

ALSO READ: Pinnick: Some national teams will get scrapped due to financial crisis

She said that through her Non-Governmental organization, she will carter for the late Ndidi ‘s two children. Hajia Buhari described, Ndidi as a “great Nigerian”, saying, “She came, represented Nigeria in international Para Powerlifting championships and came home with medals.” The wife of the president prayed God to grant Ndidi eternal rest.

In her funeral oration, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State and matron, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Hon. (Mrs) Cecilia Ezeilo said she was touched by her death.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!