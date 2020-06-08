Agribusiness: Santuscom Agro Hub launches Ogoja Rice Investment Opportunity

Kindly Share This Story:

Partners Leadway Assurance to cover investors

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A growing agribusiness firm, Santuscom Agro Hub, at the weekend, launched Ogoja Rice Investment Opportunity, ORIO, in the country’s agricultural sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to boost food production, wealth creation and provide job opportunities for young people.

This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer, Santuscom Agro Hub, Ofana Paul, in a statement signed by the Media Consultant to the company, Ebriku John Friday.

According to Paul the time to turnaround the agricultural space is now following opportunities the sector holds for millions of potential investors including existing agribusiness corporate organizations as his, and also to create wealth for potential investors with mouth-watering investment plans and return on investment at the end.

He also disclosed that OGOJA RICE being a popular rice brand in the Nigerian market presently controls about 70 per cent of market share in Cross River State, and the entire South-South geo-political zone with a daily increase in demand and expansion plans across the country and West African sub-region.

He also added that the rice is in the long-grain class, highly vitamized and 100 per cent stone free, and it is cultivated on 1,000 hectares of rice field in Ogoja, Cross River State, with a processing capacity of 30 tonnes per day at the Ogoja Rice Mill, Santuscom Agro Park, Ogoja.

He said: “We hereby invite you to be a part-owner of OGOJA RICE by investing in our product for an attractive return on your investments. The security of your investment is safe and guaranteed. We are strong, reliable, and well known in the market. With a strategic plan to dominate the market with a sustained increase in production capacity.

“According to former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and now President African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, “By 2030, the size of the food and Agribusiness in Africa will reach $1 trillion. So, if you are thinking of how to make money that is the sector to be in”.

“Our plan of investment is simple and flexible and also based on integrity, accountability, and transparency because our business principle is ‘win-win’ situation. We have also attached the breakdown of the investment opportunity here for those who are interested; Platinum: N20 million; Diamond: N15 million; Gold: N10 million; and Silver: N5 million and above, which is with 40 per cent return in investment after six months.

Meanwhile, the Group General Manager, GGM, Michael Sunday Emaluji, made it known that all investors and investments will be provided reliable insurance cover for the period of investment following a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, Santuscom Agro Hub which will soon be signed with a reputable and recognized insurance giant, Leadway Assurance Company Limited.

Emaluji also said investors will be present to witness the official signing of the MoU, as all arrangements will soon be concluded in that regard to guarantee their investments.

“The partnership deal with Leadway Assurance Company Limited is to insure all investments, which will go a long way to boost investors’ confidence and guarantee the return in their investment.

“We look forward to a sustainable and long-lasting profitable relationship to guarantee food security and high return on agricultural investment”, Emaluji stated.

