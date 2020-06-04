Agent clears the air on possible Jorginho move to Juventus

Kindly Share This Story:

Nobody has been in touch from Juventus over the possibility of taking Chelsea midfielder Jorginho back to Italy, according to his agent.

Maurizio Sarri is currently in charge at Juve and, having worked with Jorginho at both Napoli and Chelsea, there have been rumors that the Old Lady could sign up the Italy international.

Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a move away from Turin and there has been speculation that Jorginho could be the man to replace him.

However, Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos claims that nobody from Juventus has been in contact to express their interest.

“I only hear about these rumours from the newspapers, because nobody from Juventus has contacted me,” Santos told TuttoJuve.com.

“Maurizio Sarri appreciates him very much as a person and a player, they worked very well together, but that’s all there is to it right now. The player is focused only on Chelsea, he’s resumed training and is preparing for the Premier League restart.

“In my view, it would be difficult for the Bianconeri to buy Jorginho today, because the transfer market has changed with the pandemic and Jorginho has a contract with Chelsea until 2023. He is the vice-captain and considered an important player for the squad.

“I don’t just mean Juventus, but all the biggest European clubs would struggle to pay that much for one player right now.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: