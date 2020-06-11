Agency partners Integral to develop Nigerian football talents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

After almost a year of planning and working, Integral, a leading African sport management company, has sealed a strategic alliance with one of the most prominent global football agencies, Family and Football.

Integral and Family & Football yesterday announced a new joint venture partnership focused on augmenting the level of football talent identification, development, and management, on the African continent.

Family & Football was founded by Dr. Erkut Sogut, a lawyer and registered FA intermediary, and has a foothold in many locations across the globe. The agency came into prominence by negotiating one of the most lucrative player contracts in Premier League history for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil whom it also represents.

The joint venture partnership is a landmark achievement for Integral’s football division and the experience of Family & Football will assist the company in providing quality, first-class representation to the flood of football talents dotted all over Africa.

Earlier in the year, Integral hosted Dr. Erkut Sogut when he visited Nigeria with his close friend and associate Misha Sher, VP Sport & Entertainment at Mediacom, who played a crucial role in forming the relationship between both companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Erkut Sogut said, “Nigeria, Africa, and Integral are strategic partners for us. We believe in their potential. And with Integral we will showcase African footballers in a different way because they deserve it.

The continent deserves it. It has some of the best talents I have ever seen like Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu, and many more like them. But our ties extend beyond football. I am passionate about education and I see the quality of people here; desirous of learning, of leaving a positive impact in the world. So together (with Integral) we will support them with our work”.

On his part, Abimbola Ilo, Managing Director of Integral, commented thus: “We are extremely excited to be working fully now with Erkut and his team, joining forces together to become an even more dominant force in football representation, management, and player trading.

Importantly the scope of the joint venture extends beyond just the representation side of things and involves education and charity too which are equally important to us.”

Vanguard

