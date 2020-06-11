Agbolayah commends Ereyitomi over quality representation

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and leader in Bowen Ward, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Amb. Toyin Agbolayah has commended the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi for quality representation in the Green Chamber.

Agbolayah gave the commendation in an interview with journalists yesterday in Warri.

According to him, respect, value, and development have restored to Warri Federal Constituency as a result of quality representation.

“I join other Warri federal constituents to celebrate Chief Ereyitomi as he marks the first anniversary at the National Assembly representing Warri federal constituency”.

He described the lawmaker as a man of vision, courage and a philanthropist who has focused deeply on attracting development, quality and increase presence and participation at the floor of the Assembly .

He appreciated the lawmaker for calling on the House of Representatives to direct NNPC to reinstate the sacked casual workers and convert them to staff as well as the provision of 9 million naira to the Three Warri LGAs during the COVID 19 lockdown to cushion the effect.

“The payment of enrollment fees for over 200 indigenes and non-indigenes students who are writing their Senior School Certificate Examination SSCE and NECO by the lawmaker should be emulated by other political office holders”. He added.

Kindly Share This Story: