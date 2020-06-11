Again, Protest erupts in Katsina over insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Andy Asemota

Irked by the sack of about five communities and reported killings of about 40 persons in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State two days ago, youths in their numbers yesterday staged a protest at Yankara, near the Faskari council headquarters.

The protesters, who barricaded the ever-busy Zaria – Sokoto Federal highway at Yankara town, lamented the deteriorating security situation in the area.

The angry youths, armed with placards and green leaves while chanting different slogans that were not reportedly aimed at denigrating President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari of the state, however, warned that they would soon be left with no option than to take their destiny in their hands if the government failed to rescue the area from bandits.

Eyewitnesses told VANGUARD that the protest was apparently triggered by reports that bandits had launched an attack in a village near Faskari town in the early hours of yesterday.

All efforts to reach the spokesman of the police command in Katsina, Gambo Isah, a Superintendent of Police, for his comments as at press time yesterday proved abortive

Vanguard

