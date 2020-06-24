Again, another woman hacked to death in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

THE killing spree in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State is yet to abate as another victim was hacked down by yet-to-be-identified bloodthirsty hoodlums Wednesday.

The latest victim, which brings the casualty figure of victims to five in the last three weeks, is also a woman.

The 42-year-old woman, Olusayo Fagbemi was reportedly killed at the front of her residence at Sasa area of the city.

The suspects reportedly fled immediately they committed the heinous crime.

After the attack, the woman was said to have raised alarm to attract her husband inside the house.

But, before the arrival of her husband, the woman was said to be panting for breath and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Her death followed the killing of a five-year-old boy in a similar manner.

The State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, has confirmed the latest killing saying, “at about 05:40 hours of today 24//06/2020, one Olusayo Fagbemi ‘f’ aged 42 years was attacked right at the frontage of her house when washing plates and she sustained an injury on her head.

“At her shout, the husband rushed out and met her in the pool of her blood while the assailant(s) ran away. She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest the suspects”, the police said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: