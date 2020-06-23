Aftermath of Aguma dismissal: We will salvage Rivers APC — Nwuke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee of mainly statutory members who suspended Caretaker Chairman, Igo Aguma, on Monday pledged to salvage the party from lingering disintegration.

Ogbonna Nwuke, Rivers APC Acting Publicity Secretary, post-Aguma’s suspension, declared the party’s commitment to restoring decorum, orderliness, unity, and peace after the decision to displace Aguma and some other chieftains by majority statutory members, including two former Rivers Governors.

Nwuke recalled that “28 of 38 statutory members recognized by the APC Constitution had on Monday resolved to replace Aguma, who has been acting as a sole administrator instead of Chairman of Caretaker Committee, with Sokonte Davies, an experienced party administrator and former Executive Director of NPA.”

He alleged that “Aguma and acolytes are currently shopping along the corridors of the Judiciary to scuttle the will of an overwhelming majority of party members in Rivers in bid to stagnate ongoing efforts to rebuild the party.

“We reaffirm determination to uphold the decision of the Port Harcourt High Court which was presided over by Justice Omereji, to wit, ensure that sanity, justice, discipline, order, peace, and progress are restored.

“Let it be known that we are aware of the subterranean moves that are being made by Igo Aguma and his co-travelers who have volunteered to constitute themselves into cogs in the wheel of progress.

“We remain resolute in resolve to defend the integrity and stability of our great Party. We urge Aguma and his followers to sheath their swords and join hands with their fellow compatriots in ongoing effort to rebuild our great party.

“We urge them to return home and assure them that the leadership of Sokonte Davies would be focused but accommodating in the daily conduct of party affairs.”

