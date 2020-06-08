After COVID-19, our new business world

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emeka Anaeto

No doubt, the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic presents an alarming health crisis that the world is grappling with. But as a close observer of Nigeria’s socio-economic field, I am as much concerned with the business and economic implication as to the health. We shall live but we don’t want our businesses, our companies to die pushing more people to their death equally.

I expect that the COVID-19 threat will eventually fade, as the Ebola, Zika, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) viruses have in recent years. However, I believe the social-economic impact will still be felt long after the virus fades.

This is exactly why I think companies should be thinking about business sustainability and continuity in the present circumstance as well as in a post-COVID environment.

During these uncertain times, companies focusing on customer experience (CX) may stand the best chance of supporting their customers and protecting their business, while also laying the seeds for future growth.

By treating customers in the right way now, organisations are able to continue to nurture and likely to retain them in the long-term.

It is in this connection I worry about how banks have been satisfying their customers given the rule of social distancing which prevents the usual convergence of the customers at the banks’ offices for one solution or the other. The rules must be observed but the banks must also meet their customers’ needs and this is where digital banking has to be more serious.

On digitization, many banks are pushing a lot of their transactions to electronic channels for convenience, speed and efficiency. Every right-thinking bank needs to leverage on technology to do more as many banks’ branches will still remain closed for some time.

For example, we have seen the ‘Access Closa’ outlets being planned by the bank in six Nigerian cities. It is part of its commitment to increase access to banking services in communities across the country to meet consumer needs. The ‘Access Closa’ is a timely intervention to mitigate the effect of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines for COVID-19 which include social distancing among others will lead to some bank branches temporarily or permanently shutting down. It means that banks need to adopt creative ways to meet customer needs despite these limitations. Access Bank is thinking ahead and initiatives like “Closa” is one of the many ways it intends to meet needs.

I am also concerned with what is happening to companies’ employees, as I am one. A few things have happened already including, remote working, pay cuts, redundancies and in some extreme cases, retrenchments.

Before Covid-19, many organisations viewed with scepticism the idea of remote working. Unfortunately, the virus, leaving no one with time to prepare, has thrown organisations into the deep, where they must swim or sink, in terms of making remote working a reality.

I could see this will obviously challenge the existing talents in the organisations, with implications for job security.

On job security, it is inevitable for job losses to occur as a result of the new way of work. Jobs will still be created but with new skills adapted for the workplace of the future.

Some banks like Access Bank are already thinking in this direction and is taking proactive steps to stay on top in the financial sector.

Banks like Access Bank have seen this early and identified that this is the new normal, people who want to remain in employment have to get to the top of their game.

Job requirements are changing and could potentially mean that those who do not move with the times would be left behind. Besides, job requirements are changing and could potentially mean that those who do not move with the times would be left behind because the new normal would call for a different kind of output and skills.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has made digitalisation of work more paramount now than ever before. It would, in fact, define how work in the future would look like. Access Bank is pushing the frontiers in these directions and prioritizing its digital operations

As the COVID-19 pandemic changes the way we work, there are already calls for specialisation, especially in the digital area. Access Bank is already preparing its people with skills set to meet the new normal.

