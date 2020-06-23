Africa’s aviation sector to post $2.0 bn net loss in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

As Nigeria loses N63bn to COVID-19 lockdown

By Peter Egwuatu

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that the Africa Airlines are expected to post a $2.0 billion net loss in 2020 following the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

This is even as the aviation industry in Nigeria has lost over N63billion to the ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, a report by the Ministry of Aviation has shown.

The IATA semi-annual report indicated that the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy will be severe. According to the report, “Global GDP growth is expected to contract by 5.0% in 2020. COVID-19 will have a significant impact on international trade (13% decline) which has been suffering from the US-China trade war. 2020 will be the worst year in history for airlines (net loss of $84.3bn) and losses will continue in 2021, albeit to a lesser extent.

“Airlines in all regions are expected to record negative operating income in 2020. The African region has been the weakest in the pre-crisis period. Few airlines in the region were able to achieve adequate load factors to generate a profitable performance. The pandemic has added to an already challenging operating environment and as a result airlines in the region are expected to post a $2.0 billion net loss in 2020.”

Meanwhile, the aviation report described the air transport value chain as the hardest hit to the deadly virus. The report said over 90 percent of operations and activities were adversely affected resulting in monthly losses valued at N21 billion.

Besides, the financial support proposed for the industry, the report indicated that the government is rejigging its plans to fast track the establishment of a private sector-driven national carrier, which is expected to generate significant revenue and contribute to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The project is expected to create activity in the wider economy for suppliers, importers, exporters, and manufacturers.

“The objective and guiding principles is to save existing aviation industry organisations and jobs, through a targeted stimulus package as well as fast-track the establishment of a private sector-driven national carrier.

“There is a need to strengthen the aviation sector so that it survives and creates job opportunities and supports general economic activity including transport logistics.

“The project elements will include extending grant support, including payroll support to the aviation industry including airlines, handlers, caterers and related services,” the report said.

